AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.67

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.67 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 80.45 ($0.98). AO World shares last traded at GBX 84.75 ($1.04), with a volume of 230,546 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £486.29 million, a PE ratio of 8,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16.

In related news, insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £105,476.42 ($129,102.11). Insiders own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

