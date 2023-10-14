Aon plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

AON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $16.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON opened at $326.04 on Friday. AON has a 1-year low of $270.30 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

Insider Activity

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $1,553,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,142,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

