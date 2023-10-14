Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

