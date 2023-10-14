Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.93.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

