AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) is Eos Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Eos Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up 2.2% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of AppLovin worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 2,091,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

