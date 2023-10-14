Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $36.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $33.93 to $36.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

Aramark Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

