Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $400.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 954 ($11.68), with a volume of 340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($11.57).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance
Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 2,009.13%.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
