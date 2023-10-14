Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $400.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 954 ($11.68), with a volume of 340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($11.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 970.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 964.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 2,009.13%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

