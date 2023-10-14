ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.