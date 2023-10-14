ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.28.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
