Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $239.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 75.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 108,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 44,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

