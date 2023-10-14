Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.