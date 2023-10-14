Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $560.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.