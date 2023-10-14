Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARES. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.23.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Ares Management stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

