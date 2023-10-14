Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 29431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Featured Stories
