Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 29431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.