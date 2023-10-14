ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.11.
ARM Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000.
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
