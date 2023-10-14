Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,035,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $419,059.36.

On Monday, September 11th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,088,166.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $325,868.55.

On Monday, July 31st, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $203,389.86.

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $193,454.79.

On Monday, July 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $200,152.59.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE FSLY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.