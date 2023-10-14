ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,336 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $599.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $378.60 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.36. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.20.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

