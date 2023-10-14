Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 23.6% in September

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asset Entities by 171.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of Asset Entities stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 502,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,042. Asset Entities has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 966.12%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

