AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

