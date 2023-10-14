Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

