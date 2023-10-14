Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.10

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.10 and traded as low as $15.95. Astronics shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 611 shares.

Astronics Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

