AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $92.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 0.65.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

