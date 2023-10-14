Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.92

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.92 and traded as low as $29.35. Atlanticus shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 18,868 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATLC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $406.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,202. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 231.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

