Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $253.99

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.99 ($3.11) and traded as low as GBX 162.25 ($1.99). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.20), with a volume of 128,819 shares traded.

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.48 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Audioboom Group

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Roger Maddock acquired 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £1,912.95 ($2,341.43). In other news, insider Roger Maddock bought 981 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £1,912.95 ($2,341.43). Also, insider Michael Tobin bought 5,128 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,999.60 ($12,239.41). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,636. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

