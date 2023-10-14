Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Shares Down 7.4%

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.28. 940,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 461,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Augmedix Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 980.09%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Augmedix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Augmedix by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.