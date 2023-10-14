Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 710 at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 725 ($8.87) to GBX 710 ($8.69) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.57) to GBX 720 ($8.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATDRY

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

ATDRY stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.