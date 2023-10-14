Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 710 at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 725 ($8.87) to GBX 710 ($8.69) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.57) to GBX 720 ($8.81) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Auto Trader Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
