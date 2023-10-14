AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.20

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.20 and traded as high as C$26.10. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$25.63, with a volume of 36,592 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

AutoCanada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60. The firm has a market cap of C$604.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.29.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.8478605 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

