Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

