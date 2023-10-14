Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.