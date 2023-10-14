AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.57.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

