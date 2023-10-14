Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Avient

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 19,776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after buying an additional 561,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 24.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,224,000 after buying an additional 346,232 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 811,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,406,000 after buying an additional 292,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avient

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.