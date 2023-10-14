Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Avista worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

AVA opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.34%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

