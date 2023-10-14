Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.43. 410,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,273. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

