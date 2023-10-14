B. Riley Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $9.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $511.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,650. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

