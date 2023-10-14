B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 77,700 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

