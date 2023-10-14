B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $148.38 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.39 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

