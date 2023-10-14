B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

