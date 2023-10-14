B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

