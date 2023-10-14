B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $13,752,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $446.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $409.06 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

