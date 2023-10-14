B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $2,705,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 36.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $178.21 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

