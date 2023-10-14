B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.