B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.59 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.