B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 263,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

