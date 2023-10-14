B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 118,147 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,147 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after buying an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after buying an additional 303,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

