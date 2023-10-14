B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 27,117 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TIP opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

