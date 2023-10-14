B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,697 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.