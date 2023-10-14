B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

