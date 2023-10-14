B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,192 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

