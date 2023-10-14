B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.36 Million Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Ambac Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 853,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 707,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 434,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,943,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,108.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

