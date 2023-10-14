Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.
Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33.
About Bahamas Petroleum
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
