Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 5,522 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $23,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of KE by 22.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,220,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 223,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of KE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,372,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 181,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,383,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,299,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

